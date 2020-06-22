All apartments in Annandale
Annandale, VA
4113 Woodland Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4113 Woodland Rd

4113 Woodland Road · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Woodland Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

I have three rooms to rent in a 4 bedroom new townhouse half a block from Columbia Pike, starting August 1st.
The rent for the master suite with full bath and jacuzzi and is the second bedroom with two big windows is the third one with one big window is
A bi-weekly professional cleaning is included in the rent. Utilities will be divided among the renters (4 bedrooms).
Accessible to buses to metro, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Baileys Crossroads Shopping Center and more.
Security deposit of one months rent required.
Available to see the bedrooms after 6 pm. Please text for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Woodland Rd have any available units?
4113 Woodland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
Is 4113 Woodland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Woodland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Woodland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd offer parking?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd have a pool?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd have accessible units?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Woodland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Woodland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
