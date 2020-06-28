4003 WHISPERING LANE

Amenities
Bright and Sunny 6BR/3BA Brick Home in the Wonderful Sleepy Hollow Run neighborhood. Brand new Kitchen with large Eat-in area and Bay Window looking out to Fenced Back Yard. Slate Appliances, Granite counter-top, Back-splash, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Large Rec Room with Home Theater set up and Pool Table (included in rent). Large Sun-room off Dinning Room that offer more Space for Entertainment. A Separate In-law master suite with separate entrance and Wood Burning Fireplace. 7-Person 56-Jet Premium Acrylic Bench Spa Hot Tub~will also convey with the lease. Walk to Park and Easy access to 395/495.~