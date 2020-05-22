All apartments in Annandale
3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW
3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW

3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE. *Main level has hardwood floors, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Extensive Maple Cabinets, Dbl Door Refrig with Ice Maker, - Small Master Bedroom with En-suite Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Full Bath.*Lower level has 4th Bedroom, Full Bath with double vanity and Jetted Tub, Den with closet, 2 windows, Rec Room with tiled floor opens to back yard, Washer Dryer & Laundry Sink in super large laundry room, Utility Room with good storage space. Lower Level is ideal for Au Pair or In-Law Suite!! *Spacious and private yard (1/2 acre, mowing provided). Driveway parks multiple cars + 1 Car Garage. Breezeway with space for sitting area connects to Garage. **LISTING AGENT HAS VIDEO TOUR OF HOME**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have any available units?
3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have?
Some of 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW pet-friendly?
No, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW offer parking?
Yes, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW offers parking.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.

