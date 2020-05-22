3906 SLEEPY HOLLOW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE. *Main level has hardwood floors, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Extensive Maple Cabinets, Dbl Door Refrig with Ice Maker, - Small Master Bedroom with En-suite Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Full Bath.*Lower level has 4th Bedroom, Full Bath with double vanity and Jetted Tub, Den with closet, 2 windows, Rec Room with tiled floor opens to back yard, Washer Dryer & Laundry Sink in super large laundry room, Utility Room with good storage space. Lower Level is ideal for Au Pair or In-Law Suite!! *Spacious and private yard (1/2 acre, mowing provided). Driveway parks multiple cars + 1 Car Garage. Breezeway with space for sitting area connects to Garage. **LISTING AGENT HAS VIDEO TOUR OF HOME**