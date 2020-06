3833 GALLOWS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

AWESOME MID-CENTURY-MODERN HOME IN IDYLLIC SETTING. HUGE CORNER YARD WITH MANY TREES AND SHRUBBERY, BRICK PATH AND STORAGE SHED. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS BAY WINDOW. GENEROUS-SIZED ROOMS: LIVING, DINING AND BEDROOMS. GLASS DOORS TO LARGE PRIVATE PATIO OVERLOOKING YAR. FIREPLACE. VAULTED CEILINGS ON MAIN LEVEL AND KITCHEN. GREAT LOWER-LEVEL REC ROOM (WALK-OUT TO BACKYARD) WITH "SPA" ROOM JACUZZI/TUB. CUSTOM BRICK DRIVEWAY AND BIG CARPORT AS WELL. PERFECT LOCATION , NEAR ALL SHOPPING, CLOSE TO 495 AND TYSONS. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!