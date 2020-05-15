2852 W 3975 S Apt 35B

Amenities

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Midland Drive & I-15. It offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms spread over 1,133 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find the kitchen, dining and living areas with a half bath. If you head upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a laundry area. Additional amenities include 1 car garage, central air, stainless steel appliances, pool & clubhouse!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/ee620ac0b6/2852-w-3975-s-35b-west-haven-ut-84401



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,450 ($942.50 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $80/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117727



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.