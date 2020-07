Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available Immediately!!

Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.

It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer.

Very clean and in great shape!

Rent $1600/Deposit $1800.

No pets/No smoking.

Renter's responsible for gas and electric.

Renter's insurance required.

If you are interested please contact Jake at 801-888-2529 or email jakemiles2123@gmail.com.

pminu.com.