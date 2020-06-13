All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr

4006 S Sweet Escape Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4006 S Sweet Escape Dr, Washington, UT 84780

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included. (Backyard to be installed) Many upgrades throughout the home. You will want to see this home. Visit us at rpmsouthernutah.com or give us a call at 435-673-4242 for more information or to schedule a time to see this wonderful home.

See the Virtual Tour at https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4c385b31-532a-4892-b09a-9bc68c735695?setAttribution=mls

+250.00 Lease Initiation Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have any available units?
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, UT.
Is 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does offer parking.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have a pool?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have accessible units?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
