4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr

Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included. (Backyard to be installed) Many upgrades throughout the home. You will want to see this home. Visit us at rpmsouthernutah.com or give us a call at 435-673-4242 for more information or to schedule a time to see this wonderful home.



See the Virtual Tour at https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4c385b31-532a-4892-b09a-9bc68c735695?setAttribution=mls



+250.00 Lease Initiation Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772364)