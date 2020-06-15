All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4002 S Steeplechase Road

4002 S Steeplechase Rd · (435) 627-5444
Location

4002 S Steeplechase Rd, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4002 S Steeplechase Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4002 S Steeplechase Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Steeplechase - Beautiful 5 bedroom Washington Fields home in Steeplechase subdivision. Located in the new Crimson Cliffs school boundaries. Finest finishes throughout. Custom cabinets, Quarts countertops, wood flooring, porcelain tile, wood cased windows. Fully landscaped. 3 car garage plus plenty of room for RV parking on the side. Dixie Power. Lease term is 12 month minimum. Sorry, this home has a NO PET policy. Contact Jeni Miller at 435-669-9406 for further details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3689335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have any available units?
4002 S Steeplechase Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4002 S Steeplechase Road currently offering any rent specials?
4002 S Steeplechase Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 S Steeplechase Road pet-friendly?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road offer parking?
Yes, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does offer parking.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have a pool?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does not have a pool.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have accessible units?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 S Steeplechase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 S Steeplechase Road does not have units with air conditioning.
