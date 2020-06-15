Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4002 S Steeplechase Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Steeplechase - Beautiful 5 bedroom Washington Fields home in Steeplechase subdivision. Located in the new Crimson Cliffs school boundaries. Finest finishes throughout. Custom cabinets, Quarts countertops, wood flooring, porcelain tile, wood cased windows. Fully landscaped. 3 car garage plus plenty of room for RV parking on the side. Dixie Power. Lease term is 12 month minimum. Sorry, this home has a NO PET policy. Contact Jeni Miller at 435-669-9406 for further details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3689335)