Amenities

granite counters stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Built in 2018 4 bed 2.5 bath Town Home in St. George. Roomy home with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops nice cabinets, Tile floors, walk in shower and separate tub unit in master bath, ceiling fans, great location near shopping.

(Pictures and video are of similar unit so there may be slight differences)

See pictures and apply at www.livestg.com.



See video tour https://youtu.be/msCu7VGQVxo



Other Tenant Charges

Tenants pay all utilities

$13 monthly maintenance fee