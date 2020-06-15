3409 E Willow Springs Dr.

Amenities

Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet. The large kitchen has tons of cabinets, storage and counter space making it ideal for social gatherings. Plus the use of the amazing amenities in Coral Canyon including indoor & outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis court, pickleball court, and a fitness center.



**12-Month lease preferred. 6-Month available with an increase in the rent**



Fully Furnished

NO PETS. NO smoking Firm.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934269)