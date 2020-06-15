All apartments in Washington
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3409 E Willow Springs Dr.

3409 Willow Springs Drive · (435) 294-3576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet. The large kitchen has tons of cabinets, storage and counter space making it ideal for social gatherings. Plus the use of the amazing amenities in Coral Canyon including indoor & outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis court, pickleball court, and a fitness center.

**12-Month lease preferred. 6-Month available with an increase in the rent**

Fully Furnished
NO PETS. NO smoking Firm.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have any available units?
3409 E Willow Springs Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have?
Some of 3409 E Willow Springs Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3409 E Willow Springs Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. has a pool.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 E Willow Springs Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
