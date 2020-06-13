All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2177 N Vacanza Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, UT
/
2177 N Vacanza Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

2177 N Vacanza Dr

2177 N Vacanza St · (435) 319-0989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs!
Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020. This single-family home features a grand foyer with beautiful tile flooring and extra tall ceilings, open floor plan with luxury finishes, white cabinets, cozy yet spacious master suite, and 3 spacious bedrooms or it can also be configured as master + 2 bedrooms + office.
Plenty of room to keep all of your toys or extra vehicles in this extra deep tandem 3 car garage. Spacious front courtyard, rear patio, and 360-degree views!
Just steps away from the HOA pool (coming soon)
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs!
Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020. This single-family home features a grand foyer with beautiful tile flooring and extra tall ceilings, open floor plan with luxury finishes, white cabinets, cozy yet spacious master suite, and 3 spacious bedrooms or it can also be configured as master + 2 bedrooms + office.
Plenty of room to keep all of your toys or extra vehicles in this extra deep tandem 3 car garage. Spacious front courtyard, rear patio, and 360-degree views!
Just steps away from the HOA pool (coming soon)

Sorry Absolutely NO PETS allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have any available units?
2177 N Vacanza Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have?
Some of 2177 N Vacanza Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 N Vacanza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2177 N Vacanza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 N Vacanza Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2177 N Vacanza Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2177 N Vacanza Dr does offer parking.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 N Vacanza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2177 N Vacanza Dr has a pool.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have accessible units?
No, 2177 N Vacanza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 N Vacanza Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 N Vacanza Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2177 N Vacanza Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2177 N Vacanza Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with Gym
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Dog Friendly Apartments
Washington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UTMesquite, NV
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity