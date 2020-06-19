All apartments in Washington
Washington, UT
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 N Overland Trails

1815 Overland Trails Drive · (435) 294-3576
Location

1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1815 N Overland Trails · Avail. Jul 17

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Amenities

1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/17/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community clubhouse and fitness center. Located near Heritage and Highland Park. Front and backyard landscaping care is also included.

No smoking and no pets - FIRM.

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 N Overland Trails have any available units?
1815 N Overland Trails has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1815 N Overland Trails have?
Some of 1815 N Overland Trails's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 N Overland Trails currently offering any rent specials?
1815 N Overland Trails isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 N Overland Trails pet-friendly?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails offer parking?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails does not offer parking.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails have a pool?
Yes, 1815 N Overland Trails has a pool.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails have accessible units?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 N Overland Trails have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 N Overland Trails does not have units with air conditioning.
