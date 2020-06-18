All apartments in Washington
18 N 300 E #5
Last updated June 18 2020

18 N 300 E #5

18 N 300 E · No Longer Available
Location

18 N 300 E, Washington, UT 84780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington. Just a couple blocks from the Washington Community recreation facility which features an indoor pool, rock climbing wall, full gymnasium, and many more features. All appliances included.Washer and Dryer Included.

CATS ONLY WITH $50/MONTH INCREASE PER PET TO RENT
AND $500 INCREASE PER PET IN SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5765721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N 300 E #5 have any available units?
18 N 300 E #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, UT.
What amenities does 18 N 300 E #5 have?
Some of 18 N 300 E #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 N 300 E #5 currently offering any rent specials?
18 N 300 E #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N 300 E #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 N 300 E #5 is pet friendly.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 offer parking?
Yes, 18 N 300 E #5 does offer parking.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 N 300 E #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 have a pool?
Yes, 18 N 300 E #5 has a pool.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 have accessible units?
No, 18 N 300 E #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 N 300 E #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 N 300 E #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 N 300 E #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
