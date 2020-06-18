18 N 300 E #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool

Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington. Just a couple blocks from the Washington Community recreation facility which features an indoor pool, rock climbing wall, full gymnasium, and many more features. All appliances included.Washer and Dryer Included.



CATS ONLY WITH $50/MONTH INCREASE PER PET TO RENT

AND $500 INCREASE PER PET IN SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5765721)