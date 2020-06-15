Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool playground

1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage.



Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard. Lots of amenities! Including clubhouse, exercise room, indoor and outdoor pool, park, playground, and so much more! Close to Golf Course, Across the street from School.



Close to Parks & Walking Trails. Easy Access to I-15



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.

Pets Negotiable



(RLNE5848613)