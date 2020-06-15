All apartments in Washington
1255 Overland Trails

1255 Overland Trails Circle · (435) 628-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1255 Overland Trails · Avail. Jul 10

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard. Lots of amenities! Including clubhouse, exercise room, indoor and outdoor pool, park, playground, and so much more! Close to Golf Course, Across the street from School.

Close to Parks & Walking Trails. Easy Access to I-15

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
Pets Negotiable

(RLNE5848613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
