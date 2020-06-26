5095 N. Lauralwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Rambler Home with Amazing Views - This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom ranch style house sits above the Provo River with perfect views of Mount Timpanogos. The main floor features a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop, extra thick stone counter top with raised bar, tile backsplash, wood cabinets and pantry. Also on the main floor is an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace and wood floors. The master bedroom, featuring a fireplace, access to the covered deck, separate tub and shower with euro glass surround, private water closet, and walk-in closet, is also situated on the main floor with two additional bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level is finished as a standalone apartment with full kitchen and three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a family room. The home also features a covered deck and covered patio with great views, a large yard and a three car garage.



Main Level: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Great Room, 3 Car Garage, Mud Room, and a Deck

Lower Level: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Full Kitchen, Family Room, and Covered Patio



Available for Move-In: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit

Pets negotiable.

No Smoking



(RLNE5912586)