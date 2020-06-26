All apartments in Wasatch County
5095 N. Lauralwood Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5095 N. Lauralwood Street

5095 Laural Wood Street · (435) 634-9571
Location

5095 Laural Wood Street, Wasatch County, UT 84032

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 5095 N. Lauralwood Street · Avail. now

$4,000

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2409 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Rambler Home with Amazing Views - This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom ranch style house sits above the Provo River with perfect views of Mount Timpanogos. The main floor features a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop, extra thick stone counter top with raised bar, tile backsplash, wood cabinets and pantry. Also on the main floor is an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace and wood floors. The master bedroom, featuring a fireplace, access to the covered deck, separate tub and shower with euro glass surround, private water closet, and walk-in closet, is also situated on the main floor with two additional bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level is finished as a standalone apartment with full kitchen and three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a family room. The home also features a covered deck and covered patio with great views, a large yard and a three car garage.

Main Level: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Great Room, 3 Car Garage, Mud Room, and a Deck
Lower Level: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Full Kitchen, Family Room, and Covered Patio

Available for Move-In: Now
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit
Pets negotiable.
No Smoking

(RLNE5912586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have any available units?
5095 N. Lauralwood Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have?
Some of 5095 N. Lauralwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5095 N. Lauralwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5095 N. Lauralwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095 N. Lauralwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street offers parking.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have a pool?
No, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have accessible units?
No, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5095 N. Lauralwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5095 N. Lauralwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
