Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge. Well-designed with beautiful concepts, a Parks Edge home is sure to be a comfortable and luxurious choice to call home.



This NEW, beautifully decorated Tri-level Townhome is perfectly designed for comfortable family living. Exceptional care and consideration has been taken in the décor and lighting throughout the home. On the main level, there is a gorgeous living room with comfortable seating. There’s a ceiling fan, a gas fireplace, and access to a balcony with a Gas BBQ Grill.



The Dining Area has a dining table plus island with combined Seating for Eight. It’s located right next to the Deluxe Kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and everything you’ll need for a meal at home are featured there. There are dishes, glassware, silverware, baking pans, pots, frying pans, a blender and coffee maker available for your use.



The main level also has a bedroom with Queen Bed. There’s a full bathroom right outside the bedroom.



Upstairs, you’ll find the beautiful Master Suite. The master bedroom has a King-sized bed, ceiling fan, TV, and En Suite bathroom with a separate Soaking Tub and shower.



Just across from the master bedroom is a small room that can be used for an office or nursery.



Downstairs, on the first floor, you will find another Master Suite with Queen-sized bed and En Suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. There’s a full-size HE Washer and Dryer located on the 1st floor.



The entire home has Central Air-conditioning for the warmer summer months, heat for the winter. There are also Board Games and Cards. Linens and towels are provided as well as blankets and pillows.



The Garage has room for two small to mid-size vehicles and there’s also first come, first served neighborhood parking for any extra cars.



The Clubhouse has a Heated outdoor Pool (open in summer only), a Hot Tub (open year-round), a Theater Room, Pool Table, Gym/work-out Room, full kitchen, and a private meeting room. All can be used on a first-come, first-served basis. Adjacent to the wetlands, there are several walking trails leading to a covered pavilion, 15-acre community park and large grass-sports area. Additionally, there is a community playground and outdoor wood burning firplace and BBQ area.



This home and community offers your best living. Contact us today to welcome you home at (435)714-6544



Terms:

12 month Lease

Rent: $2950

Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent

No Smoking | No Pets



$25 Application Fee

Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.



Owner/HOA Responsibilities:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Clubhouse and Community Privileges and Services



Tenant Required Responsibilities:

Electric

Gas



Tenant Optional Services:

Internet

Cable or Satellite TV

Telephone Service



(RLNE5902484)