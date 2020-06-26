All apartments in Wasatch County
Find more places like 13322 N Highmark Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wasatch County, UT
/
13322 N Highmark Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13322 N Highmark Ct

13322 North Highmark Court · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT 84032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13322 N Highmark Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge. Well-designed with beautiful concepts, a Parks Edge home is sure to be a comfortable and luxurious choice to call home.

This NEW, beautifully decorated Tri-level Townhome is perfectly designed for comfortable family living. Exceptional care and consideration has been taken in the décor and lighting throughout the home. On the main level, there is a gorgeous living room with comfortable seating. There’s a ceiling fan, a gas fireplace, and access to a balcony with a Gas BBQ Grill.

The Dining Area has a dining table plus island with combined Seating for Eight. It’s located right next to the Deluxe Kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and everything you’ll need for a meal at home are featured there. There are dishes, glassware, silverware, baking pans, pots, frying pans, a blender and coffee maker available for your use.

The main level also has a bedroom with Queen Bed. There’s a full bathroom right outside the bedroom.

Upstairs, you’ll find the beautiful Master Suite. The master bedroom has a King-sized bed, ceiling fan, TV, and En Suite bathroom with a separate Soaking Tub and shower.

Just across from the master bedroom is a small room that can be used for an office or nursery.

Downstairs, on the first floor, you will find another Master Suite with Queen-sized bed and En Suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. There’s a full-size HE Washer and Dryer located on the 1st floor.

The entire home has Central Air-conditioning for the warmer summer months, heat for the winter. There are also Board Games and Cards. Linens and towels are provided as well as blankets and pillows.

The Garage has room for two small to mid-size vehicles and there’s also first come, first served neighborhood parking for any extra cars.

The Clubhouse has a Heated outdoor Pool (open in summer only), a Hot Tub (open year-round), a Theater Room, Pool Table, Gym/work-out Room, full kitchen, and a private meeting room. All can be used on a first-come, first-served basis. Adjacent to the wetlands, there are several walking trails leading to a covered pavilion, 15-acre community park and large grass-sports area. Additionally, there is a community playground and outdoor wood burning firplace and BBQ area.

This home and community offers your best living. Contact us today to welcome you home at (435)714-6544

Terms:
12 month Lease
Rent: $2950
Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent
No Smoking | No Pets

$25 Application Fee
Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.

Owner/HOA Responsibilities:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Clubhouse and Community Privileges and Services

Tenant Required Responsibilities:
Electric
Gas

Tenant Optional Services:
Internet
Cable or Satellite TV
Telephone Service

(RLNE5902484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have any available units?
13322 N Highmark Ct has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13322 N Highmark Ct have?
Some of 13322 N Highmark Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13322 N Highmark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13322 N Highmark Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 N Highmark Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13322 N Highmark Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wasatch County.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13322 N Highmark Ct offers parking.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13322 N Highmark Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13322 N Highmark Ct has a pool.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have accessible units?
No, 13322 N Highmark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13322 N Highmark Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13322 N Highmark Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13322 N Highmark Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13322 N Highmark Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd
Wasatch County, UT 84032

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTSpanish Fork, UTSpringville, UTProvo, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTSummit Park, UT
Payson, UTAmerican Fork, UTCottonwood Heights, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTRiverton, UTWoods Cross, UTEagle Mountain, UTFarmington, UTKearns, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity