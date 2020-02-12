All apartments in Vineyard
537 N 310 W

537 N 310 W · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit E 537 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Electric, & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

COMMUNITY:
This beautiful condo, located just west of I-15 via 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is in the highly sought after Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center development. Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center is loaded with amenities, and is just a short walk to Utah Lake.

Notable Lakefront highlights:

• Walking Trails
• Parks
• Open Space
• Clubhouse
• Swimming Pool
• Beachfront Access
• Fitness Center
• Playgrounds
• Pickleball Courts
• Basketball Court

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

