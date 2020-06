Amenities

Brand New Basement Apartment ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included. You will love the kitchen and the large living room. The bathroom feels like you are in a fancy spa.



Please reach out if you'd like to schedule a tour.



Apply online at UtahRentals.com



Application Fee: $35 per adult

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Tenants must have renters insurance or will be enrolled in a liability waiver program for $15/month



Deposit: $1600



Call/Text for Showings: John - 801-810-7165 or Mark 801-885-6513



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802748)