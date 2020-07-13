164 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT with parking
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 22
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 60
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 9
Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!
Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Taylorsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.