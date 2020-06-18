All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 2932 S 1260 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, UT
/
2932 S 1260 W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2932 S 1260 W

2932 South 1260 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT 84075

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed. Renters Insurance is required. Home has been updated

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served with completed application
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants
Pictures shown are the most current on record
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net

This property is being offered by Froerer Real Estate Inc. Utah property management and real estate investing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 S 1260 W have any available units?
2932 S 1260 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, UT.
What amenities does 2932 S 1260 W have?
Some of 2932 S 1260 W's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 S 1260 W currently offering any rent specials?
2932 S 1260 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 S 1260 W pet-friendly?
No, 2932 S 1260 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 2932 S 1260 W offer parking?
Yes, 2932 S 1260 W does offer parking.
Does 2932 S 1260 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 S 1260 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 S 1260 W have a pool?
No, 2932 S 1260 W does not have a pool.
Does 2932 S 1260 W have accessible units?
No, 2932 S 1260 W does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 S 1260 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 S 1260 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 S 1260 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2932 S 1260 W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Syracuse 3 BedroomsSyracuse Apartments with Garage
Syracuse Apartments with ParkingSyracuse Dog Friendly Apartments
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
South Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTLogan, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUtah State University
University of Utah