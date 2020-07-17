1862 West 1225 South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon.

Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights.

Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.

Walk downstairs into an additional living room, and two other enormous bedrooms, as well as utility room.

Equipped with storage throughout entire home, cabinets galore in kitchen and under counter space.

Storage closets with built in shelves as well.

This gem will not last long! Apply Today!

Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



