Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1862 West 1225 South

1862 Dallas Street · (801) 828-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT 84075
The Village Cottages

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1862 West 1225 South · Avail. now

$1,925

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon.
Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights.
Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.
Walk downstairs into an additional living room, and two other enormous bedrooms, as well as utility room.
Equipped with storage throughout entire home, cabinets galore in kitchen and under counter space.
Storage closets with built in shelves as well.
This gem will not last long! Apply Today!
Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

(RLNE5880674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 West 1225 South have any available units?
1862 West 1225 South has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1862 West 1225 South currently offering any rent specials?
1862 West 1225 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 West 1225 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 West 1225 South is pet friendly.
Does 1862 West 1225 South offer parking?
Yes, 1862 West 1225 South offers parking.
Does 1862 West 1225 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 West 1225 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 West 1225 South have a pool?
No, 1862 West 1225 South does not have a pool.
Does 1862 West 1225 South have accessible units?
No, 1862 West 1225 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 West 1225 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 West 1225 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 West 1225 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 West 1225 South does not have units with air conditioning.
