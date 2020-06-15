Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse,



Beautiful home with attached garage. Spacious kitchen and living room, with lots of storage! Washer/dryer hookups. Large walk -in closet in master bedroom, and attached bath.



Rent $1,895 Base Deposit $1895

Pet deposit $300, Monthly payments $35



Call us today for more information or to schedule a showing Se Habla Espanol

Alliance Property Management

801-528-1935

www.apmutah.com



PLEASE NOTE: The above terms and conditions are based on approval of applicant(s) and a one year lease signing. Unit availability cannot be guaranteed. All advertised deposit amounts are subject to increase depending on applicant risk factors. Applicant qualifications are based upon credit, criminal, income, and rental history. Additional details are available upon request. Assistance animals are permitted on all properties in accordance with Federal Fair Housing Law.

Alliance Property Management Owner/Broker M. Casey Clark.



