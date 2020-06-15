All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1861 W Parkview Dr.

1861 W Parkview Dr · (801) 728-0454
Location

1861 W Parkview Dr, Syracuse, UT 84075
Boysenberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1861 W Parkview Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse,

Beautiful home with attached garage. Spacious kitchen and living room, with lots of storage! Washer/dryer hookups. Large walk -in closet in master bedroom, and attached bath.

Rent $1,895 Base Deposit $1895
Pet deposit $300, Monthly payments $35

Call us today for more information or to schedule a showing Se Habla Espanol
Alliance Property Management
801-528-1935
www.apmutah.com

PLEASE NOTE: The above terms and conditions are based on approval of applicant(s) and a one year lease signing. Unit availability cannot be guaranteed. All advertised deposit amounts are subject to increase depending on applicant risk factors. Applicant qualifications are based upon credit, criminal, income, and rental history. Additional details are available upon request. Assistance animals are permitted on all properties in accordance with Federal Fair Housing Law.
Alliance Property Management Owner/Broker M. Casey Clark.

(RLNE5858098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have any available units?
1861 W Parkview Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have?
Some of 1861 W Parkview Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 W Parkview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1861 W Parkview Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 W Parkview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 W Parkview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1861 W Parkview Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 W Parkview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have a pool?
No, 1861 W Parkview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1861 W Parkview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 W Parkview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 W Parkview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1861 W Parkview Dr. has units with air conditioning.
