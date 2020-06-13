1974 North 75 West - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access!



Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 for fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks

-Spacious living room with lots of natural light

-Washer and dryer hookups in unit

-Storage unit included with no additional fee

-Master bedroom with (2) closets

-Includes spacious carport and plenty of off-street parking

-Minutes away from parks and bus lines.

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet fee

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.

*Our Company follow all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.