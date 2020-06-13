All apartments in Sunset
1974 North 75 West - A
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

1974 North 75 West - A

1974 North 75 West · No Longer Available
Location

1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT 84015
Sunset

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access!

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks
-Spacious living room with lots of natural light
-Washer and dryer hookups in unit
-Storage unit included with no additional fee
-Master bedroom with (2) closets
-Includes spacious carport and plenty of off-street parking
-Minutes away from parks and bus lines.
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet fee
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.
*Our Company follow all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 North 75 West - A have any available units?
1974 North 75 West - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunset, UT.
What amenities does 1974 North 75 West - A have?
Some of 1974 North 75 West - A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 North 75 West - A currently offering any rent specials?
1974 North 75 West - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 North 75 West - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 North 75 West - A is pet friendly.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A offer parking?
Yes, 1974 North 75 West - A does offer parking.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 North 75 West - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A have a pool?
No, 1974 North 75 West - A does not have a pool.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A have accessible units?
No, 1974 North 75 West - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 North 75 West - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 North 75 West - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 North 75 West - A does not have units with air conditioning.
