575 S. 1100 E. #28

Amenities
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhome, Great location!! - Comfortable 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, with open concept living, open feel with ample natural light.
This townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood located behind SkyWest. With quick access to the interstate, close to shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the university.
Bring your family and enjoy the St. George sunshine in this great townhome!
If interested contact
Brookstone Property Management
Ray 435-414-4500
Kamie 435-632-0088
www.brookstonepm.com
(RLNE5799588)