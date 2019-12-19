All apartments in St. George
575 S. 1100 E. #28

575 South 1100 East · (435) 414-4500
Location

575 South 1100 East, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 575 S. 1100 E. #28 · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhome, Great location!! - Comfortable 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, with open concept living, open feel with ample natural light.

This townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood located behind SkyWest. With quick access to the interstate, close to shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the university.

Bring your family and enjoy the St. George sunshine in this great townhome!

If interested contact

Brookstone Property Management
Ray 435-414-4500
Kamie 435-632-0088

www.brookstonepm.com

(RLNE5799588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

