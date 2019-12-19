575 S. 1100 E. #28

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhome, Great location!! - Comfortable 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, with open concept living, open feel with ample natural light.



This townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood located behind SkyWest. With quick access to the interstate, close to shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the university.



Bring your family and enjoy the St. George sunshine in this great townhome!



If interested contact



Brookstone Property Management

Ray 435-414-4500

Kamie 435-632-0088



www.brookstonepm.com



(RLNE5799588)