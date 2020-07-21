All apartments in St. George
462 West 300 North #21

462 West 300 North · No Longer Available
Location

462 West 300 North, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Newly Remodeled Two Bedroom-Pet Friendly! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking

Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, washer and dryer included new flooring, new counter tops and cabinets, 2 large kitchen pantries, new flooring throughout and fresh paint, small outdoor patio area for barbecue. Designated carport for unit and one additional parking space in the complex. Water paid by the owner. SMALL DOG UNDER 35LBS WITH INCREASE TO RENT AND $600 PER PET SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5869953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 West 300 North #21 have any available units?
462 West 300 North #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 462 West 300 North #21 have?
Some of 462 West 300 North #21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 West 300 North #21 currently offering any rent specials?
462 West 300 North #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 West 300 North #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 West 300 North #21 is pet friendly.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 offer parking?
Yes, 462 West 300 North #21 offers parking.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 West 300 North #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 have a pool?
No, 462 West 300 North #21 does not have a pool.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 have accessible units?
No, 462 West 300 North #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 West 300 North #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 West 300 North #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 West 300 North #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
