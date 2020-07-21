462 West 300 North #21

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Two Bedroom-Pet Friendly! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking



Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, washer and dryer included new flooring, new counter tops and cabinets, 2 large kitchen pantries, new flooring throughout and fresh paint, small outdoor patio area for barbecue. Designated carport for unit and one additional parking space in the complex. Water paid by the owner. SMALL DOG UNDER 35LBS WITH INCREASE TO RENT AND $600 PER PET SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.



No Cats Allowed



