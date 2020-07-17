316 S 2450 E #22

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic Bedrock Townhome - detached 1 car garage. Perfect location and sits back from the street. Easy to get anywhere in town and would be a great for either a rental or a full/part time resident. HOA includes a pool and this unit has its own spa on the back patio! Kitchen is nice and large as well as a storage closet just off the laundry space.



No Pets

No Smoking



$35 application fee per adult

applications can be found online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3777657)