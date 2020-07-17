All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 316 S 2450 E #22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
316 S 2450 E #22
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

316 S 2450 E #22

316 South 2450 East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

316 South 2450 East, St. George, UT 84790

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Bedrock Townhome - detached 1 car garage. Perfect location and sits back from the street. Easy to get anywhere in town and would be a great for either a rental or a full/part time resident. HOA includes a pool and this unit has its own spa on the back patio! Kitchen is nice and large as well as a storage closet just off the laundry space.

No Pets
No Smoking

$35 application fee per adult
applications can be found online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3777657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have any available units?
316 S 2450 E #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 316 S 2450 E #22 have?
Some of 316 S 2450 E #22's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 S 2450 E #22 currently offering any rent specials?
316 S 2450 E #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 S 2450 E #22 pet-friendly?
No, 316 S 2450 E #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 offer parking?
Yes, 316 S 2450 E #22 offers parking.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 S 2450 E #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have a pool?
Yes, 316 S 2450 E #22 has a pool.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have accessible units?
No, 316 S 2450 E #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 S 2450 E #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 S 2450 E #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 S 2450 E #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with BalconiesSt. George Apartments with Gyms
St. George Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clara, UTWashington, UTCedar City, UT
Hurricane, UTMesquite, NV
Enoch, UTIvins, UT