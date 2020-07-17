316 S 2450 E #22

Fantastic Bedrock Townhome - detached 1 car garage. Perfect location and sits back from the street. Easy to get anywhere in town and would be a great for either a rental or a full/part time resident. HOA includes a pool and this unit has its own spa on the back patio! Kitchen is nice and large as well as a storage closet just off the laundry space.
No Pets No Smoking
$35 application fee per adult applications can be found online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
