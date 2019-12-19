All apartments in St. George
2675 E 450 N #3
Last updated March 31 2020

2675 E 450 N #3

2675 E 450 N · (435) 703-9946 ext. 168
Location

2675 E 450 N, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2675 E 450 N #3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2675 E 450 N #3 Available 05/11/20 Brand-New Townhome at the Residences at Four Fifty - Brand-new townhome close to schools, shopping, movie theater, and more. This unit offers an additional living space area on the second level. This is a great feature not found in most similar townhomes. Beautiful solid wood flooring, big, bright windows, and a huge 2-car attached garage.Washer/Dryer/Fridge Included.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have any available units?
2675 E 450 N #3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 E 450 N #3 have?
Some of 2675 E 450 N #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 E 450 N #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2675 E 450 N #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 E 450 N #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2675 E 450 N #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2675 E 450 N #3 does offer parking.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 E 450 N #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have a pool?
No, 2675 E 450 N #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have accessible units?
No, 2675 E 450 N #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 E 450 N #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 E 450 N #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2675 E 450 N #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
