Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1630 E 2450 S #15

1630 East 2450 South · No Longer Available
Location

1630 East 2450 South, St. George, UT 84790
Painted Desert Estates

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1630 E 2450 S #15 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful St. George Home - Community Pool & All Landscaping Maintenance Included! - This is a beautiful St. George home in the popular Painted Desert Community with a gorgeous front and back yard! Say goodbye to landscaping maintenance! This is included in the monthly rent for this property.

This home features a large fully fenced backyard on a large lot, a three car garage, water softener, and much more! Four bedrooms and a den that could easily be used as a 5th bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2455 square feet.

No pets please, and no smoking - FIRM

Call Red Rock Property Management today to set up a showing at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com. Apply online at RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies and view all other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3797872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have any available units?
1630 E 2450 S #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 1630 E 2450 S #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 E 2450 S #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 E 2450 S #15 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 E 2450 S #15 does offer parking.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have a pool?
Yes, 1630 E 2450 S #15 has a pool.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have accessible units?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
