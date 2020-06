Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1108 Catalpa Cir Available 06/29/20 Desirable 4-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom Home in Bloomington Hills - This is a desirable 4-bedroom and 2-bathroom home with a 2-car garage in Bloomington Hills near Bloomington Hills Park. Features granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. No washer and dryer included.



NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838601)