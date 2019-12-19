All apartments in St. George
1019 N. 1950 E.

1019 N 1950 E · No Longer Available
Location

1019 N 1950 E, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
FURNISHED - Your Casita Favorita! - This is it! You have found it, an affordable modern looking place to call home. Your new favorite place is located conveniently near the mall and other shopping not to mention it's easy access to the highway and the local movie theater. The property is the casita to the home that the owner uses when he is down visiting beautiful Southern Utah. It has a very open living area and kitchen. The home is furnished and is very cute. You will want to come see this one for sure. Call today to set up an appointment to view the property.

The utilities for this property will be set up in the name of the Tenant. When the owner is in town, the tenant will be prorated $10/day on rent to accomidate for this.

Call today to view this awesome property that won't last long on the market.

(RLNE5716450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have any available units?
1019 N. 1950 E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 1019 N. 1950 E. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 N. 1950 E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 N. 1950 E. pet-friendly?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. offer parking?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not offer parking.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have a pool?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not have a pool.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have accessible units?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 N. 1950 E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 N. 1950 E. does not have units with air conditioning.

