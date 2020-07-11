All apartments in South Ogden
Find more places like 1022 E 5275 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Ogden, UT
/
1022 E 5275 S
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1022 E 5275 S

1022 East 5275 South ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Ogden
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT 84403
South Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware. Fantastic large deck patio that extends to sliding glass doors off of the living room and master bedroom that provide great views of the park right behind the home and the beautiful mountain landscape! This patio has a tone of shade and is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. This home features a large on suite master bathroom with jetted tub and walk in shower. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs with a large office by the main entry and large windows makes this home a perfect place to call home! Close to Hill Air Force base and all major tech companies on base. Close to canyons, hiking, camping and everything downtown Ogden can offer. In a fantastic quite neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This is a must see! Call and schedule your showing quick as this unit will go fast.

Tenants responsible for $250 per month utilities/amenities package that covers all utilities, yard care and internet for the unit. Tenants responsible for $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Tenants responsible for snow removal.
Income requirements for the property must equal 3 times the rent amount for the property to qualify. Dog friendly up to 35LB's with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. Breed restrictions apply, 1 dog max.
12 month lease but lease is negotiable. Please contact our office for details

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available now! THIS IS NOT A SELF GUIDED SHOWING. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 801-349-2585. Please call to see it.

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 E 5275 S have any available units?
1022 E 5275 S has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 E 5275 S have?
Some of 1022 E 5275 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 E 5275 S currently offering any rent specials?
1022 E 5275 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 E 5275 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 E 5275 S is pet friendly.
Does 1022 E 5275 S offer parking?
Yes, 1022 E 5275 S offers parking.
Does 1022 E 5275 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 E 5275 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 E 5275 S have a pool?
No, 1022 E 5275 S does not have a pool.
Does 1022 E 5275 S have accessible units?
No, 1022 E 5275 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 E 5275 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 E 5275 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 E 5275 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1022 E 5275 S has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1022 E 5275 S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Ogden 2 BedroomsSouth Ogden 3 Bedrooms
South Ogden Apartments with Garages
South Ogden Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTBrigham City, UTLogan, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUtah State University
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity