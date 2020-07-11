1022 E 5275 S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware. Fantastic large deck patio that extends to sliding glass doors off of the living room and master bedroom that provide great views of the park right behind the home and the beautiful mountain landscape! This patio has a tone of shade and is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. This home features a large on suite master bathroom with jetted tub and walk in shower. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs with a large office by the main entry and large windows makes this home a perfect place to call home! Close to Hill Air Force base and all major tech companies on base. Close to canyons, hiking, camping and everything downtown Ogden can offer. In a fantastic quite neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This is a must see! Call and schedule your showing quick as this unit will go fast.



Tenants responsible for $250 per month utilities/amenities package that covers all utilities, yard care and internet for the unit. Tenants responsible for $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Tenants responsible for snow removal.

Income requirements for the property must equal 3 times the rent amount for the property to qualify. Dog friendly up to 35LB's with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. Breed restrictions apply, 1 dog max.

12 month lease but lease is negotiable. Please contact our office for details



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available now! THIS IS NOT A SELF GUIDED SHOWING. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 801-349-2585. Please call to see it.



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.