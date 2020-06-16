All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Location

307 West Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 307 W Harvest Moon Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County. Less than 10 minutes to "Silicon Slopes". Just put in new flooring, all new paint, new light fixtures, new door hardware, new appliances call my new blinds, and more. Great floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Year built: 2002
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square Feet: 2100
Garage: 2 Car
Rent Amount: $1,795 / month
Deposit: $1,795
Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

NO PETS / NO SMOKERS

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE5045072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

