Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County. Less than 10 minutes to "Silicon Slopes". Just put in new flooring, all new paint, new light fixtures, new door hardware, new appliances call my new blinds, and more. Great floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms



Year built: 2002

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square Feet: 2100

Garage: 2 Car

Rent Amount: $1,795 / month

Deposit: $1,795

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant



NO PETS / NO SMOKERS



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



(RLNE5045072)