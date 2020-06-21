Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage accessible oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and 9 foot vaulted ceilings on all levels (even the basement!). The kitchen has tons of space and beautiful granite counter-tops. This home also comes with a fully fenced backyard and fantastic views. Close to numerous outdoor activities you will always have your weekends filled! Don't let this home pass you by!



Youtube link: https://youtu.be/B2vQ1zzKiMg



Rent: $2495

Deposit: $2495

Year Built: 2013

5 bed

3.5 bath

Square Feet: 4247

Acre 0.18

Garage 3 cars

W/D hookups

Oven (double)

Refrigerator

Dishwasher



NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Please don't call to ask)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. You can fill out an application on our website at https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



