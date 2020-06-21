All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 2854 S Island Fox Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, UT
/
2854 S Island Fox Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2854 S Island Fox Ln

2854 South Island Fox Lane · (385) 985-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2854 South Island Fox Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2854 S Island Fox Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and 9 foot vaulted ceilings on all levels (even the basement!). The kitchen has tons of space and beautiful granite counter-tops. This home also comes with a fully fenced backyard and fantastic views. Close to numerous outdoor activities you will always have your weekends filled! Don't let this home pass you by!

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/B2vQ1zzKiMg

Rent: $2495
Deposit: $2495
Year Built: 2013
5 bed
3.5 bath
Square Feet: 4247
Acre 0.18
Garage 3 cars
W/D hookups
Oven (double)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher

NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Please don't call to ask)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. You can fill out an application on our website at https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE2380705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have any available units?
2854 S Island Fox Ln has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have?
Some of 2854 S Island Fox Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 S Island Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2854 S Island Fox Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 S Island Fox Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2854 S Island Fox Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2854 S Island Fox Ln does offer parking.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 S Island Fox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 2854 S Island Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2854 S Island Fox Ln has accessible units.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 S Island Fox Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2854 S Island Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2854 S Island Fox Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2854 S Island Fox Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT
Bluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity