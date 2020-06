Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout.



Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound. There is a fireplace in the living room perfect for the winter season. Centrally located by Talons Cove Golf Club and close to Utah Lake.



6 month lease available.

No smoking.

No pets.



*Tenant to pay all utilities*



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124