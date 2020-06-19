Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool coffee bar playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking playground pool garage

$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO

Quailhill Community

1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201

Saratoga Springs, UT 84045



3 Bed / 2 Bath

1 Car Garage

1,272 Sq. Ft.

2020 Year Built

$1,295 Rent - monthly

$1,295 Deposit (oac)

$105 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease initiation $150

12 Month Lease (renewable lease)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine walking home from a leisurely morning walk to the grocery store or coffee shop to relax on your shaded (North facing) porch this summer to enjoying a cool beverage! This upscale and spacious 3 bedroom condo is located just 5 min from parks, shopping, dining, medical, and other facilities. Private single car garage, and uncovered parking nearby! This BRAND NEW Second floor condo is located in the up and coming Saratoga Springs Quailhill community! Coming soon to this master planned community are community clubhouse, swimming pool, and a park!



This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Thunder Ridge Elementary, Vista Heights Middle School, Westlake High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726288)