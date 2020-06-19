All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1776 W Newcastle Ln A201

1776 W Newcastle Ln · (801) 874-5902
Location

1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1776 W Newcastle Ln A201 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO
Quailhill Community
1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

3 Bed / 2 Bath
1 Car Garage
1,272 Sq. Ft.
2020 Year Built
$1,295 Rent - monthly
$1,295 Deposit (oac)
$105 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease initiation $150
12 Month Lease (renewable lease)
Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine walking home from a leisurely morning walk to the grocery store or coffee shop to relax on your shaded (North facing) porch this summer to enjoying a cool beverage! This upscale and spacious 3 bedroom condo is located just 5 min from parks, shopping, dining, medical, and other facilities. Private single car garage, and uncovered parking nearby! This BRAND NEW Second floor condo is located in the up and coming Saratoga Springs Quailhill community! Coming soon to this master planned community are community clubhouse, swimming pool, and a park!

This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Thunder Ridge Elementary, Vista Heights Middle School, Westlake High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

