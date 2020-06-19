All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 154 W Springview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, UT
/
154 W Springview Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

154 W Springview Dr

154 Springview Drive · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 154 W Springview Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features:
- 2 Car Garage
- Unit Located on Ground Level
- Open Floor Plan
- Walk-in Closets
- Great Neighborhood
- Easy Access to Redwood Rd.
- Playground

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,350
Security Deposit $1,350

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Central A/C, Gas Heat
Location: Located In Harvest Hills. Close to Thanksgiving Point, Shopping, Schools and Trails!

Pet Policy:
Pets Permitted with Owner Approval + Pet Deposit & Monthly Pet Rent
*NO PETS OVER 50 LBS ALLOWED!
$500 Refundable Pet Deposit (Per Pet)
$50 Monthly Pet Rent (Per Pet)

NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2078143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 W Springview Dr have any available units?
154 W Springview Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 W Springview Dr have?
Some of 154 W Springview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 W Springview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
154 W Springview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 W Springview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 W Springview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 154 W Springview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 154 W Springview Dr does offer parking.
Does 154 W Springview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 W Springview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 W Springview Dr have a pool?
No, 154 W Springview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 154 W Springview Dr have accessible units?
No, 154 W Springview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 154 W Springview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 W Springview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 W Springview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 W Springview Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 154 W Springview Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT
Bluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity