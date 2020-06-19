154 W Springview Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features:

- 2 Car Garage

- Unit Located on Ground Level

- Open Floor Plan

- Walk-in Closets

- Great Neighborhood

- Easy Access to Redwood Rd.

- Playground



3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,350

Security Deposit $1,350



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Gas & Electric

Included: HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash



Parking: 2 Car Garage



Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Central A/C, Gas Heat

Location: Located In Harvest Hills. Close to Thanksgiving Point, Shopping, Schools and Trails!



Pet Policy:

Pets Permitted with Owner Approval + Pet Deposit & Monthly Pet Rent

*NO PETS OVER 50 LBS ALLOWED!

$500 Refundable Pet Deposit (Per Pet)

$50 Monthly Pet Rent (Per Pet)



NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2078143)