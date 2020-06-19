154 W Springview Dr

Amenities
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features:
- 2 Car Garage
- Unit Located on Ground Level
- Open Floor Plan
- Walk-in Closets
- Great Neighborhood
- Easy Access to Redwood Rd.
- Playground
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,350
Security Deposit $1,350
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Central A/C, Gas Heat
Location: Located In Harvest Hills. Close to Thanksgiving Point, Shopping, Schools and Trails!
Pet Policy:
Pets Permitted with Owner Approval + Pet Deposit & Monthly Pet Rent
*NO PETS OVER 50 LBS ALLOWED!
$500 Refundable Pet Deposit (Per Pet)
$50 Monthly Pet Rent (Per Pet)
NO SMOKING
