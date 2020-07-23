All apartments in Sandy
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

9967 S Electra Lane

9967 Electra Lane · (801) 523-6900 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9967 Electra Lane, Sandy, UT 84094
Edgemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9967 S Electra Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
NEWLEY REMODLED - East Sandy 4 BD 2 BA 2 GA Home - Be the first to live in this majorly remodeled home with new paint, new carpet, new a/c, new furnace, new flooring, new window coverings, kitchen and appliances with modern neutral colors. Large rooms and closets with oversized laundry and mechanical room in the basement. There is extra space in the garage, shaded patio during the afternoon setting sun as well and no steep driveway to shovel in the winter. Conveniently located in Sage Crest in Sandy (approximately 100th South 1300 East) near Smith's, the Life Center, Alta View Hospital, and shopping.

Advertised $1995 introductory lease rate valid for 6 months and then $2100 a month if lease signed by August 1st.

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS:
* FASTEST WAY To schedule a showing is to visit our online scheduling system at MaxifeldRents.com or please call our showing hotline (DAY OR NIGHT) at 801.523.6900, option 1 or visit MaxfeldRents.com.
* Clicking on "Send Tour Request" or "More Info" from a website like Zillow, REALTOR.com, or any other website will not schedule an appointment.

PET POLICY:
* Pets Considered
* We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://maxfield.petscreening.com

UTILITIES:
* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.

YARD CARE:
* Responsibility of Tenant
* Snow removal is not included

SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:
* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $2100
* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.

TENANT MONTHLY RECURRING CHARGES:
* Advertised Rent
* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)
* Resident Benefits Package (RBP) $35

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)
* RBP is $35 per month:
* RBP includes Property DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW). We require residents to maintain a $100,000 PDLW for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge, or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions. Personal renter’s insurance is recommended by not required.
* We provide Standard HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program
* We provide FREE ACH Online Payments and the ability to pay by credit card for a small fee.
* We provide a way for rent to be paid at 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.
* We provide a FREE resident portal app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play where you can access your account 24/7, submit maintenance requests, and communicate with us.
* We provide up to 10% of your rent payment up to $5,000 to be applied to a purchase of a home - ask for details.
* We also provide 5-year document storage of all leases and maintenance logs.
* We provide easy maintenance scheduling and an emergency hotline.

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and subject to change.

Property offered through Maxfield Property Management.

We Do Business According to the Fair Housing Law.

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Rental properties are offered to the public for leasing in compliance with all state and federal housing laws, including but not limited to, any federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status.
* We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant. For more information please visit www.MaxfieldRents.com/qualify
* Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes of all applicants would need to be no less than $3,000. In case you were wondering, that’s gross wages…aka before taxes. In some situations, such as students, you may be asked to provide supplemental income sources, or asset statements (including 401K, savings, etc.)?

APPLICATION PROCESS AND FEES:
* To apply please visit www.MaxfieldRents.com and click on the APPLY NOW button for the property you wish to apply for.
* Each applicant must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.
* Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Applications are time-stamped and will be considered in the order received and once all applicants have applied with all required information.
* Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the property is offered to the first approved applicant.
* A $95 one time Lease Initiation Fee per adult over 18 is due at lease signing.
* Deposits are refundable and subject to the Statement of Disposition Accounting at Lease-End.

?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9967 S Electra Lane have any available units?
9967 S Electra Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9967 S Electra Lane have?
Some of 9967 S Electra Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9967 S Electra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9967 S Electra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9967 S Electra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9967 S Electra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9967 S Electra Lane offers parking.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9967 S Electra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane have a pool?
No, 9967 S Electra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9967 S Electra Lane has accessible units.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9967 S Electra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9967 S Electra Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9967 S Electra Lane has units with air conditioning.
