All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 1370 E. 8600 S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
1370 E. 8600 S.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1370 E. 8600 S.

1370 8600 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1370 8600 South, Sandy, UT 84093
Falcon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
East Sandy Town Home. Rare 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom 1150 Sq. Ft. Central Air. Dishwasher. Many Updates Throughout. His and Hers Closets In Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer Hookups In Home.Covered Parking, Updated Appliances, Tile Flooring, Newer Paint And Carpet. Great Area Of East Side To Live In. Close to Shopping,Parks,Schools. Walking distance to flat iron mesa park. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing. * NO PETS ALLOWED ******
East Sandy town home 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom 1150 sq. ft with a 1 car covered carport. Many updates throughout including central air. Newer windows, stucco exterior and roof. His and Hers closets in master bedroom and washer/dryer hookups in home. Updated appliances including dishwasher, tile flooring, newer paint and carpet. Great area on the East Side to live in. Close to shopping, parks, and schools. Walking distance to Flat Iron Mesa Park. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing.***NO PETS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have any available units?
1370 E. 8600 S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 1370 E. 8600 S. have?
Some of 1370 E. 8600 S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 E. 8600 S. currently offering any rent specials?
1370 E. 8600 S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 E. 8600 S. pet-friendly?
No, 1370 E. 8600 S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. offer parking?
Yes, 1370 E. 8600 S. offers parking.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 E. 8600 S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have a pool?
No, 1370 E. 8600 S. does not have a pool.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have accessible units?
No, 1370 E. 8600 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 E. 8600 S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 E. 8600 S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1370 E. 8600 S. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 BedroomsSandy 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Apartments with PoolsSandy Dog Friendly Apartments
Sandy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College