1370 E. 8600 S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

East Sandy Town Home. Rare 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom 1150 Sq. Ft. Central Air. Dishwasher. Many Updates Throughout. His and Hers Closets In Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer Hookups In Home.Covered Parking, Updated Appliances, Tile Flooring, Newer Paint And Carpet. Great Area Of East Side To Live In. Close to Shopping,Parks,Schools. Walking distance to flat iron mesa park. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing. * NO PETS ALLOWED ******

