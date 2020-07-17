1653 W Bills Bylow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Never Lived In--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and quartz tops in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master suite features luxurious layout, high ceilings, and walk-in-closet. 3 BR all on same level with laundry so no stairs for chores. 2-car garage with extra storage. Full Finished Basement as potential 4th BR and full bath or family room. No pets please. Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway.



No Cats Allowed



