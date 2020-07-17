All apartments in Riverton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1653 W Bills Bylow Lane

1653 W Bills Bylow Ln · (801) 577-2762
Location

1653 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT 84065
Central Riverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Owner Pays HOA!!! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Never Lived In--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and quartz tops in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master suite features luxurious layout, high ceilings, and walk-in-closet. 3 BR all on same level with laundry so no stairs for chores. 2-car garage with extra storage. Full Finished Basement as potential 4th BR and full bath or family room. No pets please. Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5857884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have any available units?
1653 W Bills Bylow Lane has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have?
Some of 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1653 W Bills Bylow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane offers parking.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have a pool?
No, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
