Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This wonderful 2 bed 2 bath townhome in a great Community close to the pool. It has 2 balconies, one in the living room and the other in the master bedroom. 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings large living room and family room. Great amenities, laundry hookups in unit. $1400 monthly rent, $1400 security deposit. $35 application fee. $150 lease initiation fee. Available 4/13/2020.Call or Email Cable at info@timepropertymanagement.com for an application and to set up a showing.