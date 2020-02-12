All apartments in Riverton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

12720 S Rollsave Lane

12720 S Roll Save Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12720 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT 84065
Central Riverton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge Double master townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Upstairs features a double master! Both bedrooms are large could easily fit a king size bed and more! Each suite includes high ceilings, their own bathroom and huge walk in closets with lots of shelving in each. Double sink in Main master bedroom and the other bath features lots of counter space and shelving. Washer and Dryer included! Laundry room is very spacious and has extra storage shelving as well. 2-car garage & finished basement that can be used as a 3rd room or office/family room. Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway. Can get anywhere fast.

(RLNE5838688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have any available units?
12720 S Rollsave Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverton, UT.
What amenities does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have?
Some of 12720 S Rollsave Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 S Rollsave Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12720 S Rollsave Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 S Rollsave Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12720 S Rollsave Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverton.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12720 S Rollsave Lane does offer parking.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12720 S Rollsave Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have a pool?
No, 12720 S Rollsave Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have accessible units?
No, 12720 S Rollsave Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12720 S Rollsave Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 S Rollsave Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12720 S Rollsave Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
