Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sherwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
546 E 3950 N
546 East 3950 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3956 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bedroom 3 bath in Edgemont - Gorgeous large home in Edgemont. Close to 4000 sq ft. Nearby groceries, shopping, movies, and dining. Two car garage 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms private deck off of the kitchen. Close to everything.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
1245 N Riverside #43
1245 Riverside Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Maeser
1 Unit Available
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$350
300 sqft
Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Results within 1 mile of Provo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Provo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Provo, UT

In the middle of Utah, in the heart of Utah Valley, there is a town that prides itself on “making life better.” This life changing place is called Provo, Utah. Provo offers residents a room with a view. A breathtaking, picturesque, mountain view of Mt. Timpanogos, to be exact.

It is home to over 40 parks and 33 hiking/running trails. It has been home to the Olympics (Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City used the Peaks Ice Arena.) And now it can be home to you.

Want to go hiking? Move to Provo. Snowboarding and skiing your thing? Move to Provo. Want to schmooze with the who’s who of Hollywood at Sundance each year? Move to Provo. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Provo, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Provo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

