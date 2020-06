Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking internet access

991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home



Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary. Not far from Y trail-head and Rock Canyon Park.



4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Recently re-painted, and a new roof constructed. New wood flooring and a beautifully updated kitchen. New stainless steel appliances, and recently installed baseboards and crown molding.



Features a front and back lawn with a beautiful patio. Covered car port with room for at least two vehicles.



Available August 1st



No Pets Allowed



