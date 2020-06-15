Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU. This townhome is an end unit which provides for more natural light and less noise from neighbors.



Located in a quiet neighborhood with beautifully manicured lawns and foliage. The home has a private back patio with a storage shed.



Unit is close to the clubhouse which boasts and indoor pool and hot tub and fitness center. The HOA fee is covered by the owner which provides access to clubhouse, Water, Sewer, Garbage.



Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances provided.



Contract is August 2020-August 2021

Rent: $1,420

Deposit: $1,520 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenant places Electric and Gas utilities in their own name.



All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



For information or to schedule a showing call/text Kayla at 801-717-9292



(RLNE4924917)