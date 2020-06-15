All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 929 North 1760 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
929 North 1760 West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

929 North 1760 West

929 North 1760 West · (801) 717-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT 84604
River Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 North 1760 West · Avail. Aug 7

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU. This townhome is an end unit which provides for more natural light and less noise from neighbors.

Located in a quiet neighborhood with beautifully manicured lawns and foliage. The home has a private back patio with a storage shed.

Unit is close to the clubhouse which boasts and indoor pool and hot tub and fitness center. The HOA fee is covered by the owner which provides access to clubhouse, Water, Sewer, Garbage.

Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances provided.

Contract is August 2020-August 2021
Rent: $1,420
Deposit: $1,520 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenant places Electric and Gas utilities in their own name.

All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

For information or to schedule a showing call/text Kayla at 801-717-9292

(RLNE4924917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 North 1760 West have any available units?
929 North 1760 West has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 North 1760 West have?
Some of 929 North 1760 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 North 1760 West currently offering any rent specials?
929 North 1760 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 North 1760 West pet-friendly?
No, 929 North 1760 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 929 North 1760 West offer parking?
No, 929 North 1760 West does not offer parking.
Does 929 North 1760 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 North 1760 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 North 1760 West have a pool?
Yes, 929 North 1760 West has a pool.
Does 929 North 1760 West have accessible units?
No, 929 North 1760 West does not have accessible units.
Does 929 North 1760 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 North 1760 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 North 1760 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 North 1760 West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 929 North 1760 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UT
South Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity