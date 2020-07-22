915 N 500 W #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Amazing Location-2 bedroom 1 bath Condo - AMAZING LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo is in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.



- Great location-not far from BYU.

- BYU RYDE shuttle picks up right out front! 4 min on the shuttle twice an hour, easy!

- Easy bike, and doable walk to campus

- Provo city park and walking/biking path just around the corner.

- Provo Rec Center just two blocks away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828306)