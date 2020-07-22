All apartments in Provo
915 N 500 W #16
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

915 N 500 W #16

915 North 500 West · (801) 373-9678
Location

915 North 500 West, Provo, UT 84604
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 N 500 W #16 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Location-2 bedroom 1 bath Condo - AMAZING LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo is in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.

- Great location-not far from BYU.
- BYU RYDE shuttle picks up right out front! 4 min on the shuttle twice an hour, easy!
- Easy bike, and doable walk to campus
- Provo city park and walking/biking path just around the corner.
- Provo Rec Center just two blocks away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 N 500 W #16 have any available units?
915 N 500 W #16 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 915 N 500 W #16 currently offering any rent specials?
915 N 500 W #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 N 500 W #16 pet-friendly?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 offer parking?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not offer parking.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 have a pool?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not have a pool.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 have accessible units?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 N 500 W #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 N 500 W #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
