Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

871 S Aspen Summit Dr

871 S Aspen Summit Dr · (801) 900-3836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 871 S Aspen Summit Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2209 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and quartz countertops. Appliances include dishwasher, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. HOA fee is covered by the property owner. The HOA includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal.

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy5wji4ix1u

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $1700
Deposit: $1700*
Lease Initiation Fee: $150.00
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

Available May 5, 2020. Apply online at www.utahrentals.com or call / email Elise Jensen at 801-900-3836 / elise@vision-realestate.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4245717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have any available units?
871 S Aspen Summit Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have?
Some of 871 S Aspen Summit Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 S Aspen Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
871 S Aspen Summit Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 S Aspen Summit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr does offer parking.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have a pool?
Yes, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr has a pool.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 S Aspen Summit Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 S Aspen Summit Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

