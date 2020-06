Amenities

825 E 1090 S Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in Provo - Come see this cute townhouse in Provo. The kitchen has a beautiful large window to bring in lots of natural light. There is a nice cut-out window between the kitchen and living room so whoever is in the kitchen is not excluded from the activities. There is nice laminate flooring throughout the living areas. The Master bedroom has a study nook and double closets. Double sinks and large mirror in the bathroom. Utilities billed at a monthly rate of $185 through our equal pay utility program.



Call us at 801-473-1127 or text 201-620-3132 for a showing.

Apply at: ameritrue.com/vacancies



A minimum credit score of 600

Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent

Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom

No smoking

No pets



