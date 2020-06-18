All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201

662 South 650 West · (385) 236-5514
Location

662 South 650 West, Provo, UT 84601
Franklin South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
new construction
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home. Positioned close to two I-15 freeway entrances. This unit is close access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Meadows located just walking distance from Frontrunner stop in Provo.

This single-story floor plan provides you with 925 square feet of living space into comfortable and workable sections that function intuitively with how you compartmentalize your life. As you walk in, you immediately enter a spacious and open living room and kitchen area, sporting stylish countertops. This main living floor works wonderfully as a place to entertain guests and has great communal interaction. You’ll find 2 large bedrooms with one attached bath and spacious closets. There’s a laundry utility closet off the kitchen for easy access.

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: High Speed Internet, Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

Contact us for a showing of these beautiful new units.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE2766019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

