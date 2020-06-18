Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access new construction

662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home. Positioned close to two I-15 freeway entrances. This unit is close access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Meadows located just walking distance from Frontrunner stop in Provo.



This single-story floor plan provides you with 925 square feet of living space into comfortable and workable sections that function intuitively with how you compartmentalize your life. As you walk in, you immediately enter a spacious and open living room and kitchen area, sporting stylish countertops. This main living floor works wonderfully as a place to entertain guests and has great communal interaction. You’ll find 2 large bedrooms with one attached bath and spacious closets. There’s a laundry utility closet off the kitchen for easy access.



ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: High Speed Internet, Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.



Contact us for a showing of these beautiful new units.



