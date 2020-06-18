448 W McClellan Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Home built in 2019 -

Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year.



Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main. Open kitchen with white shaker style cabinetry. Large bedrooms upstairs and a bright open floor plan. Comes with an attached 2 car garage. Dont mind the yard, it is low maintenance. This home is a first lot in a 14 lot subdivision on McClellan Court. Conveniently located near Provo Towne Center shopping and dinning and East Bay Golf Course.



Nearby schools in the Provo District:

Spring Creek Elementary

Centennial Middle School

Timpview High



Monthly rent: $1650

Flat fee of $75 for water,sewer and garbage.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1000 OAC

Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200

Application fee: $35



Rental Criteria:

Must be able to pass full background check

Must be able to verify Employment

Must make 2.5x the monthly rent

Must be able to verify past rental history

Must be able to verify references and emergency contact

NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years

NO felonies

NO evictions

NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property

*** Note that we take a look at everything on a case by case basis in regards to bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history, etc.



No Cats Allowed



