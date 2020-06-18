All apartments in Provo
448 W McClellan Ct

448 Mcclellan Court · No Longer Available
Location

448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT 84601
Franklin South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Home built in 2019 -
Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year.

Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main. Open kitchen with white shaker style cabinetry. Large bedrooms upstairs and a bright open floor plan. Comes with an attached 2 car garage. Dont mind the yard, it is low maintenance. This home is a first lot in a 14 lot subdivision on McClellan Court. Conveniently located near Provo Towne Center shopping and dinning and East Bay Golf Course.

Nearby schools in the Provo District:
Spring Creek Elementary
Centennial Middle School
Timpview High

Monthly rent: $1650
Flat fee of $75 for water,sewer and garbage.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1000 OAC
Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200
Application fee: $35

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO felonies
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
*** Note that we take a look at everything on a case by case basis in regards to bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history, etc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4886599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

