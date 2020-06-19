All apartments in Provo
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas

2655 North 140 East · (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Location

2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT 84604
Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet & plantation shutters throughout. Dishwasher and garbage disposal included in kitchen. Separate laundry room and a large 9X7 pantry. Central air. Great light & ventilation with both east & south exposures. 2 basement parking spaces with a lockable storage unit. Comes with an indoor pool, exercise equipment and party room.

Rent: $2495
Deposit: $2495
Utilities: Owner pays water, sewer, garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric.

No pets. No smoking.

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4897019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have any available units?
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have?
Some of 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas currently offering any rent specials?
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas pet-friendly?
No, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas offer parking?
Yes, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas does offer parking.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have a pool?
Yes, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas has a pool.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have accessible units?
No, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas has units with air conditioning.
